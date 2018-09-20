Thom, ref your statement “and please check your voltage, the lower the voltage, the higher the amperage draw”, I don’t think that’s true. This seems to be an old-wives tale based on the fact that AC-DC motors do indeed draw more current as the voltage is reduced, which reduces their RPM, which reduces the back EMF. Certainly, resistive loads don’t behave that way. Reduce the voltage going to a hair dryer, and the amperage goes down as well. And I don’t think AC motors in an air conditioner compressor behave that way either. Now if they’re under load they can reduce their RPM as their magnetic field begins slipping due to the too low current from the too low voltage. And I think that’s what causes compressor overheating, etc…

The only thing in an RV that could possibly draw more amperage at lower incoming AC voltage would be intelligent switching power supplies in your laptop computer, 12-volt DC converter, and any other “small” electronics using switch-mode supplies. Now, an air conditioner running at low voltage will be producing much less cooling effect, which will force the compressor to run longer. But that’s more KWH, not straight amperage draw.

So am I missing something? If someone has a white paper or empirical data demonstrating why an RV could draw more current as the voltage goes down I would love to read it. And I can certainly call the engineering department at an RV air conditioner manufacturer to ask for data as well.

Hypothesis please…