Hi Thom, tell us more about RV school, I didn’t even know there was even one of those! I’m one of those RV’s that like to know what, how & when things happen. I’m a forensic machinist so to speak as I’ve been a machinist since forever. I really enjoy getting to the bottom of a problem & fixing the problem! I know just enough about electricity to keep asking questions. I’ll never forget the time I hooked up a knife switch in our cellar for a light & when I engaged it, I got knocked on my keester, I was only 10 at the time.

Dave