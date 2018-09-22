Forum Index › Members’ Discussions › Overcrowded RV parks › Not Sure What Can Be Done › Reply To: Not Sure What Can Be Done
September 22, 2018 at 11:08 am #81073
Kevin Coughlin
Participant
What can be done is for owners/operators to consider upgrading facilities. Adding good WiFi, 50 amp service and sewer and leveling sites. They have already raised the rates arguing taxes and wages, but it is generally more profit. Communities have swimming pools for the public but few consider campgrounds, maybe the investment would be a good source of revenue. The community can place restrictions such as length of stay on those parks.