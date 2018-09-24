Forum Index › Technical Forums › General RV electricity › AC Inverter Cuts Out Unexpectedly › Reply To: AC Inverter Cuts Out Unexpectedly
Mike Sokol
Here’s something to try. Per my previous post note that inverters aren’t happy driving inverter power supplies with a high power factor that produce a lot of RFI (Radio Frequency Interference). I would get a Ferrite Core noise suppressor on the power cord to block those frequencies from getting back into the inverter. That may work instead of putting in a really large inverter that will ignore the peak currents of the switching power supply in the television. Here’s a set: https://www.amazon.com/Skylety-Pieces-Diameter-Ferrite-Suppressor/dp/B07CWP4Z97/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?s=industrial&ie=UTF8&qid=1537786785&sr=1-2-spons&keywords=ferrite+core+cord+ring&psc=1