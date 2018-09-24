I don’t have a definitive answer yet on low voltage causing increased current draw from an AC induction motor, but I’m also the moderator on the AC Power & Grounding forum on ProSoundWeb.com. The initial consensus is that the amperage WON’T go UP as the pedestal voltage goes DOWN. This is looking at the physics of induction motor theory, not empirical data yet. I’ve already sent in inquiry into engineering at Dometic so I’ll update you all later with my findings. I’m looking for hard data, NOT guesses.