Mike, As part of my utility’s load management program, as demand approached over 100% of system capacity, The auto-regulators at the bulk substations were adjusted to lower the High Voltage by a few percent as an effort to reduce demand. The second level contingency would be rotating load shed (Rotating black outs) until the system demand was substantially reduced to a safe level. I have seen the results of the lowered High Voltage and there was an actual demand drop on the system (to my surprise since we were experiencing extremely hot weather at the time). Relating this to the question at hand, lowering the Voltage a few percent actually caused a drop in demand, vis a vis, consumer appliances continued to function as designed. The demand reduction was likely not from the rotating equipment, but from the resistive loads. ……. Jim