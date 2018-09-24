Mike is right about the problem being RFI. The reason that your powercord works is it’s construction. The power cord is 3 twisted stranded wires, in which the twisting cancels out the induced RFI voltages, a form of shielding of sorts. The 3 solid wires of the romex are inducing voltage (Noise) in each other(. This is not a large problem with most DC cuircuts, but needs to be considered with AC. Another consideration with DYI invertor systems is a open/floating ground loop, be sure the battery minus DC & AC ground output of the invertor wiring are each connectted to chassis ground or the frame at some point in your system. Modified sine wave invertors create more RFI than pure sine.

This reply was modified 2 hours ago by Billy Kidney.