In this new day of overcrowded RV parks and campgrounds having the potential of sites not used because they were not reservable is just not viable, even for just a parking place. The Minnesota park system used to hold back a certain percentage of sites for same day, first come-first serve use and found that those sites were going unused, empty while people were clamoring to reserve a site. All the sites are now reservable. It is the changing face of RVing and camping.