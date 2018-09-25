Forum Index › Members’ Discussions › Your ideas about cheap overnight parking spots › Kiosk at RV Parks. › Reply To: Kiosk at RV Parks.
September 25, 2018 at 4:47 am #81271
Nanci Dixon
Participant
In this new day of overcrowded RV parks and campgrounds having the potential of sites not used because they were not reservable is just not viable, even for just a parking place. The Minnesota park system used to hold back a certain percentage of sites for same day, first come-first serve use and found that those sites were going unused, empty while people were clamoring to reserve a site. All the sites are now reservable. It is the changing face of RVing and camping.