I’ve promoted a similar idea:

Build no frills automated RV sites near major interstate travel routes. (I-40, I-10, I-95. etc) focused on overnight stays. Electric at sites, water and dump stations nearby. No restrictions on hours. Maybe have 4, 8, 12, 24 hour rates.

No fire pits, picnic tables, office, restrooms, etc. Take reservations and post site availability on the internet so sites can be reserved while traveling. Site them away from large cities so land is cheap. All sites would be level pull throughs so there’s no need to unhitch a trailer or level it. All pads identical as to ease of entry and all the same length to simplify reservations.

Decent spacing with something like a hedge or fence between sites to cut noise. The expectation being that people would be entering and leaving at all hours of the day and night. I’d like to do a lot of my cross country driving between midnight and 5am–especially past large cities.