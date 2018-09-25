Not practical. Two reasons. First I and a group of potential investors that happen to be RVers as well have sat down numerous times to access the economic feasibility of numerous RV parks where we have stayed and learned were for sale. They were for sale for numerous reasons but usually it was financial in nature. Bottom line, in most cases you have to charge a nightly fee that most folks are either unwilling or unable to pay in order just to break even and keep the park in manageable shape. Problem is everyone is looking for a bargain but do not understand the economics of running a park and the costs involved. Is this true in all cases? Most likely not but the standard that should be used for the operation of an RV park should at least be higher then a broken down trailer park. Unfortunately most folks have picked a hobby that they cannot afford and is why many RV parks are in the sore condition that they are. The second reason is actually tied to the first. In order to make the RV park profitable which is more feasible, to have a set number of sites set aside at a much discounted rate for “over nighters” or to offer those very same sites to folks that will pay full price and stay for several days? I guess that is a pretty obvious rhetorical question and one of many reasons why you do not see it happening at established RV parks. Maybe the solution is out there but it will more than likely assume a different format then what we are seeing today.