Sounds like a good idea BUT, I do NOT see it as getting off the ground.

RoyDC states he’d pay $25~$30 for this service. I believe he’s the exception to the rule. With the various discounts that are widely available (Good Sam, Passport America, Freedom America, Escapees, FMCA etc) I pay that for a REGULAR site.

If, anywhere close, there’s a Walmart, Cracker Barrel, Cabelas etc, why pay when you can park free (OK I realize those free place have no electric BUT, most RVs can get by for a single night in boondock mode.) I have used the paid RV parking on the Ohio Turnpike and, if convenient, will do so again.

Asking a business to set aside RV sites for low cost parking that could otherwise bring in “normal” revenue is something I just don’t see happening. I understand that many RV parks are converting RV sites to cabins which generate more revenue so, I seriously doubt they’d be open to “bargain parking”.

As for Chuck Woodbury’s idea of having ONLY “short stay” (one or possibly two nights ONLY) I think that would stand a better chance BUT, how do you enforce that VERY limited time period? I see people who would change sites, claim breakdowns etc in order to stay on. Forcing people out can be VERY difficult. For the mid to high end RVer, a new “members only” program might work where members buy in up front (but that sounds a lot like Thousand Trails, doesn’t it?).