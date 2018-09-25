Thanks everyone for your comments. Experimenting with the three pieces of this puzzle, the inverter, DIY wiring, and TV/DVD combo, I found that I could get things to work by eliminating each one at a time: a different TV would work, an extension cord between the inverter and TV would work, and plugging the new wiring into shore power would work. It was only with all three pieces together that the inverter would quit, so I decided to leave the new wiring and the TV with its mount in place and get a new inverter. I can still only guess at the problem, which was probably some RF interference in the combination of that TV and my DIY wiring that caused the old inverter to misdiagnose a voltage anomaly or overtemp condition.