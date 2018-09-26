Forum Index › Technical Forums › General RV electricity › Exhaust fan not working › Reply To: Exhaust fan not working
September 26, 2018 at 4:44 am #81466
ronspradley
Using the small 12v battery told you that the fan motor works. You need to know if have 12v from your MH. You need a 12v test light or a multi-meter to test the lead going to and from your switch. If you have 12v at the switch and after the switch then yes you have a ground problem. When testing, use a known good ground, like on a light that does work. Hope this helps. Good luck.