September 26, 2018

ronspradley
Using the small 12v battery told you that the fan motor works.  You need to   know if have 12v from your MH. You need a 12v test light or a multi-meter to test the lead going to and from your switch.  If you have 12v at the switch and after the switch then yes you have a ground problem.  When testing, use a known good ground, like on a light that does work.  Hope this helps.  Good luck.