This type of troubleshooting is best done with a multimeter. You should set it on the 20-volt DC scale (if it’s not autoranging) then meter between the RV chassis metal “ground” and each of the motor leads. If both leads on the motor have 12-volts on them, then the motor has lost its frame ground. If neither of the motor leads have 12-volts DC, then you’ve lost your power feed from the panel and there’s a dead switch or fuse. Once I get my other projects done I’m going to begin a video series on how to use a meter for troubleshooting. It’s not as hard as you think and can save a lot of grief.