My 30 foot cargo trailer which I purchased from the original owner came with 235/85R/16 LT tires on them. After multiple sidewall failures I finally spent the money to install Goodyear Unisteel G614 Radial Trailer Tires. There is no better trailer tire than these. They are built like big rig trailer tires and can be re-grooved also. Stiff sidewalls is what you want and these definitely fit the criteria. I won’t have anything else on my trailers except for the Goodyear G614 Tires. You are wasting your time AND money with LT tires.

