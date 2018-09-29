I have been using LT tires on ALL my trailers for over 15 years. 1 Car, 2 Car, Utility, Enclosed Car and ATV trailers all have LT tires. Since switching 15 years have only had 1 LT tire failure do to wife hitting a curb. The others all wore out with no failures.

That can’t be said for ST trailer tires. LT tires are offered in 15 inch and up sizes.

The new Goodyear Endurance might be consideration now for a trailer tire. Other than that all the ST trailer tires are Asian manufactured cheap tires that FAIL quickly.