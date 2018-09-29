Understand the most of you brand name tire retailer/installers (Discount Tire, NTB, Costco, Sam’s etc) will not install a LT tire on a trailer. Against their Corporate Policy.

Whatta ya do?

Carry the wheels with old tires “Loose” into the store for new tire installation. What’s loose mean? That means jack up the trailer and remove the wheels/tires and you take them to the tire store. Tell some vehicle you are installing them upon one of you other vehicles. Buy, mount and balance the new LT tires and re-install on your trailer at home.

OR just by the tires from local tire buddy retailer who does not care what he mounts em and avoid all the hassle from the Big Box retailers!