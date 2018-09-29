We have been traveling coast to coast for the past 12 years and have had several blowouts and/or internal belt separations that were not covered with warranty. We have had several different national brands that just cannot take the stress that a tire on a dual axle trailer puts on the tire in a tight turn.

Six years ago we reached out to Michelin Tires and that called us within 2 days with a solution. Their RIB XPS tire is designed for horse trailers and are steel belted in both the radial and sidewalls. Since changing to these tires we have only had one incident in the past 6 years and have worn out one complete set, read LOTS OF MILES.