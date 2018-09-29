I found that after I install the chocks on the trailer, but before releasing the hitch, if I take the tow vehicle out of park, put it in neutral, then release the park brake this will release the tension on the hitch. After releasing the tension, put the vehicle back in park and reset the park brake. It doesn’t always feel like there is much movement but, it seems to help relieve the “bind” on the hitch. I do this before lowering the landing jacks or just as they are starting to lift the trailer.

Can’t guarantee this will work but, it should worth the price to try.

Hope it helps.

George