September 29, 2018 at 11:00 am
Roger Marble
Participant
You might want to check my blog RVTireSafety.net
There are numerous posts on what you need to do to make a safe change from ST to LT. (load capacity needs to be equal or greater)
You can’t just match the size numbers.
Some are reporting good luck with the new Goodyear Enduaanceline if you can’t find a suitable LT type.