September 29, 2018 at 11:00 am #81944

Roger Marble
Participant

You might want to check my blog RVTireSafety.net

There are numerous posts on what you need to do to make a safe change from ST to LT. (load capacity needs to be equal or greater)

You can’t just match the size numbers.

Some are reporting good luck with the new Goodyear Enduaanceline if you can’t find a suitable LT type.