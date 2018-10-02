The basic problem is probably that there are many more people with travel trailers inputting information than there are people with Class A or Class C units.

If a larger % of travel trailer people are speaking their mind against a much smaller number of Class A or Class C people, of course it will look like there are less problems with Class A or Class C units.

So in this case the study is not comparing an equal number of TT owners with the same number of Class A/C rigs. I will assume there are a much greater number of TT’s on the road as compared with the number of Class A/C rigs. Thus it would seem more trouble with the larger number of that type of unit.

Then there is the complication or the number of problems involved with individual TT’s and Class A units. Within the first 90 days, we documented over 100 problems with our custom ordered Class A. Only 20% of those problems were major such as rain leaks from bad and improper slide seals, improper plumbing and electrical work. Most were fit and finish, blemishes and such. A 30 day stay with the Factory Service Center completed all repairs under warranty. That is most likely the equal to at least 8 TT problem units. However the 5th wheel trailer are getting longer and more complicated and may catch up with Class A problems.

Most RV Lemon Laws do not cover the “Living Quarters”. That is where most of the problems occur and he laws need to be changed. However the RV Manufacturer Lobbyists will fight that tooth and nail.