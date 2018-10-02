I am very confident that the reason for the different numbers is the significant difference in number of units sold each year. Many times people just look at the total number of complaints on a product and do not dig deeper to learn about the “RATE”. I see this with tires. With a vast majority of ST type tires being applied to TT coming from China I am not surprised that the vast majority of tires with complaints are from China. I suppose it would be similar to claiming that RV workers in Indiana are bad workers because most of the complaints on workmanship on TT come from TT built in Indiana.