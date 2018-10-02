Not sure what construction standards Patterbery is thinking of. As far as I know DOT would only cover chassis items such as brakes and steering plus exterior lighting. Passenger protection either is noot required for vehicles with GVWR greater than 10,000 or is limited to front driver & passenger seat belt and similar systems. Roof crushstandards are only for vehicles with GVWR less than 6,000.

I find nothing in FMVSS 571 (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) that would cover coach construction. If you know of such I would be very interested in learning about them.