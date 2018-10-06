It is obvious that nothing will be done in the near future. We have been full timing it for a little over 12 years and on rare occasions do we stay more than 2 weeks at a location. The exceptions to that are December (Christmas with kids and grandkids) and medical treatment where long stays are necessary. We typically plan each move in advance and make reservations. I have found 2 applications for the MAC, iPad and iPhone that are extremely helpful. First is the Road Trip Planner and second is the Ultimate Public Campground Project, this one is great for those out of the way places, city and county arks that are not advertised.

I have taken the time to add locations to the Road Trip Planner from Passport America, Coast to Coast, COE, Good Sam and other commercial campground list. It is also quite easy to import sites from the Ultimate Public Campground Project.

Road Trip Planner has many options for planning your trip, including alternate routes, travel distance and times.

I am not associated with or employee of Modesitt Software the developer of both applications.