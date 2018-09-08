Apollo 1/2 time Microwave Convection oven

While cleaning the interior of the 1/2 time oven recently, I bumped and broke off the plastic upper door hook. Although the door still closesd and latched with the lower hook, the microwave would not function. I contacted several RV Dealers and was told that the Apollo appliance had been discontinued and parts/repairs were not available. The only option provided was to replace the entire appliance, at an estimated cost of $400-500. After much searching I found the following website and called them. They sent both upper and lower hook replacements along with instructions. The parts arrived within a week and I had our appliance operating normally again in less than 1 hour. The website is; http://www.apollomicrowave.com