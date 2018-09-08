You are here

Apollo 1/2 time Microwave Convection oven

RV Travel Newsletter Technical Forums Systems and Appliances Apollo 1/2 time Microwave Convection oven

This topic contains 0 replies, has 1 voice, and was last updated by  Ray Mayfield 1 hour, 4 minutes ago.

  • Author
    Posts
  • September 8, 2018 at 6:59 am #79333

    Ray Mayfield
    Participant

    While cleaning the interior of the 1/2 time oven recently, I bumped and broke off the plastic upper door hook.  Although the door still closesd and latched with the lower hook, the microwave would not function.  I contacted several RV Dealers and was told that the Apollo appliance had been discontinued and parts/repairs were not available.  The only option provided was to replace the entire appliance, at an estimated cost of $400-500.  After much searching I found the following website and called them.  They sent both upper and lower hook replacements along with instructions.  The parts arrived within a week and I had our appliance operating normally again in less than 1 hour.  The website is;  http://www.apollomicrowave.com

  • Author
    Posts

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Terms and Conditions