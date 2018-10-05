Avalon RV Center – Great RV Service in North Central Ohio (Medina)

You are here

  October 5, 2018

    Stephen Snure
    Participant

    In case you’re in North Central Ohio and need service, I wanted to pass along that I’ve had great service from the folks at Avalon RV Center in Medina, Ohio (330-239-2131).  I’ve worked directly with their Service Director, Jeff LoGuidice and the tech foreman, Jay.  Both are very friendly and have gone above and beyond to take care of my 2009 Fleetwood Discovery.  If I need something fixed quick, they’ve always helped me.  In addition, Avalon charges by time and materials rather than “book pricing” of which I’m not a fan in this, or any, industry.  (Note: I’m not affiliated with Avalon nor their staff in any way.)

     

    …Steve Snure

