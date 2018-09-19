You are here

Border experience

  September 19, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Jim Schrankel
    On my way to Alaska, I went through a border station from Washington State.  I had read everything I could on border crossing etiquette and rules, so I pulled up, turned off the engine, removed my hat and sun glasses and handed over our enhanced Washington licenses when asked.  I answered all questions “yes sir” and “no sir” without embellishment.  After typing our info into the computer he says “I notice you have a concealed weapons permit”. I answered yes.  He asked if I had a gun with me, I answered no.  He asked me again. Again I said no.  He then told me he would ask me once more and if they found a gun it would be very serious.  Again I answered no.  They had me pull over, separated my wife and I, searched us, emptied my wallet and her purse, asked a bunch of weapons related questions, then searched my truck and trailer.  When they were done they handed my wife our wallets and ids and told us we could go.  I have no criminal record, no red flags or anything that could trigger this.  Our friends who were behind us breezed right through and he had a concealed weapons permit as well.  Any clues as to what would prompt this type of activity?

