Border experience

On my way to Alaska, I went through a border station from Washington State. I had read everything I could on border crossing etiquette and rules, so I pulled up, turned off the engine, removed my hat and sun glasses and handed over our enhanced Washington licenses when asked. I answered all questions “yes sir” and “no sir” without embellishment. After typing our info into the computer he says “I notice you have a concealed weapons permit”. I answered yes. He asked if I had a gun with me, I answered no. He asked me again. Again I said no. He then told me he would ask me once more and if they found a gun it would be very serious. Again I answered no. They had me pull over, separated my wife and I, searched us, emptied my wallet and her purse, asked a bunch of weapons related questions, then searched my truck and trailer. When they were done they handed my wife our wallets and ids and told us we could go. I have no criminal record, no red flags or anything that could trigger this. Our friends who were behind us breezed right through and he had a concealed weapons permit as well. Any clues as to what would prompt this type of activity?