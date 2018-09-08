Cable driven side outs. Good? Bad? Please comment

We received this at the Facebook group RV Horror Stories (https://facebook.com/RVHorrorStories ) and thought it might be good to post here for your thoughts. — Chuck/editor

I just wanted to let everyone know who has not had the experience of a cable driven slide out system that you need to stay away from them. They are one of the worst slide out systems on the market. It’s extremely hard to get your slide out level when it’s all the way out because of how heavy they are. And even if you have a mechanic or have the ability yourself to properly adjust your cables and find your slide out actually level when it’s all the way out, it will most likely start to lean again before you leave your trip or by your next trip because of the cables stretching.

The cables will always stretch and they are exposed to the elements when your slide outs are out and when they brake, which they will sooner or later, you’ll have no way of getting your slide out back in unless you have 5 bodybuilders pushing and pulling on it. And even if you do get it back in, they will work their way back out while you’re driving down the road because the cables are what holds it in as well.

And one more annoying fact about those, the motor that drives them are mounted on the wall in the center above of the slide out. So you lose about 3 inches to 4 inches of interior space because the slide out does not go all the way to the wall. Double that if you have slide outs on each side of the room. You may not think that is a lot but when you’re in an RV or camper, 6 to 8 inches of lost space is quite a bit.

