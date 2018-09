Myself and my better half have been traveling for well over 40yrs (never full time) in way to many RV’s from Tent Trailers to 40ft Pushers. We now have a 24ft Lance TT and love it. We have been to every state in the U.S. (Flew to Hawaii, Cruised to Alaska). We have met Chuck in Quartzite a few years ago and have been reading RV Travel for years.

Looking forward to being a part of this RV Forum. LeeB