Dick and Sandy near Buffalo, NY

Long time RVers starting with tents back in the 1960’s, then popups, then trailers and our first Class A in 1997. Now on our 3rd Class A, a 2015 Holiday Rambler Ambassador 38DB special ordered new in late 2014.

Out total travels have brought us around the lower 48 states twice, through much of Canada a few times and once to Alaska.

We winter in the south for about 5 months. I am a Snow Bird born in the north. Sandy goes back home as she is from Tampa, FL

We have 2 show cars for cruise nights and car shows when at home. We have car friends in the south and attend drag races as well as car shows and cruise nights in the south over the winter.

A big sign in the mid entrance of our Ambassador reads “WE TRAVEL NOT TO ESCAPE LIFE, BUT FOR LIFE NOT TO ESCAPE US”.