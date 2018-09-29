Former Full-Timers back to work

You are here

last updated by  George Osborne 54 minutes ago.

  • September 29, 2018 at 10:38 am #81935

    George Osborne
    Participant

    After several years of being Full-Timers”, we took a Workamping job for 6 months at a long term lease RV Retreat.  It turned into a 15 month stay(by choice).  After leaving we returned to our “roost”, sold the property, sold a bunch of “stuff”and hit the road.  Sitting Fat and Sassy and getting fatter and sassier, in a very nice RV Park discussing what we were going to do next, we got a phone call from the new owner of the Retreat where we had workamped.  He told us that some of the residents suggested he contact us to return and manage the facility.  We met with him and accepted the invitation for 6 months(see a pattern) and we are still here.

    We don’t get to travel much these days and we work a lot, but, it is satisfying work and we get to stay within the RV community.

    If you are in the Hill Country or Texas, come by for a visit at ROCKY POINT RETREAT, at Medina, Texas.

    That’s our story and we’re stickin’ to it.

