Based in northern California, sold the house and got rid of all our possessions and hit the road. We work 6 months and travel 6 months. The jobs are always enjoyable and we meet folks from all over the world. We also enjoy helping rookies new to RVing, they are always eager to learn. A real plus is helping folks with minor RV problems, and settling issues with the respective campground we work for.

Mike & Diana Sherman