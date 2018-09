I live in a 24 ft. 5th wheel and travel between California (living in a friends front yard) and New Mexico, working for Habitat for Humanity. I’ve worked for Habitat in Louisiana and Tennessee but really like the Affiliate in Hobbs, New Mexico. I’ve got 2 dogs, a 13 yr old Jack Russell, and a just over a year old Queensland Heeler mix so I get quite a bit of exercise.

I appreciate RV Travel e mag. as I’ve learned so many things, both to do and what not to do.