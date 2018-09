Bought a 3 slide 34 ft NuWa 5th wheel with work camping as part of the plan. Other than 2 minor water leaks, I’ve replaced a toilet due to a dry seal (don’t use bleach to clean your toilet) and the converter/inverter unit. The original duct-ed A/C works but sux power like it’s free. It’s not. I placed a 5000 BTU unit in the kitchen window. Low power draw, keeps lounge and kitchen area cool. I like my coach, I like the NeWa product. I REALLY like living in it for these last 6 years.