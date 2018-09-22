You are here

Great Smoky Mountain dweller

Forum Index Members’ Discussions Introduce Yourself Great Smoky Mountain dweller

This topic contains 0 replies, has 1 voice, and was last updated by  Patrick Granahan 2 hours ago.

  • Author
    Posts
  • September 22, 2018 at 7:23 am #81060

    Patrick Granahan
    Participant

    hello…..I have been a RV Traveler since 1983 butam currently looking for a new unit. My current home in the Smoky Mountains forced me to sell my travel trailer due to lack of a place on my one acre of home ground…..land here features extremely vertical terrain and storage of a travel trailer impossible.

    I have decided a compact class C motor home will work in the limited level space in my driveway.

    The views are fantastic in the mountains but the challenges for RV owners are many.

    ihve been a RVTravel reader for several years.

    Chuck does a great service to RV owners.

    Happy Camping !

  • Author
    Posts

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.