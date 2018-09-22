Great Smoky Mountain dweller

hello…..I have been a RV Traveler since 1983 butam currently looking for a new unit. My current home in the Smoky Mountains forced me to sell my travel trailer due to lack of a place on my one acre of home ground…..land here features extremely vertical terrain and storage of a travel trailer impossible.

I have decided a compact class C motor home will work in the limited level space in my driveway.

The views are fantastic in the mountains but the challenges for RV owners are many.

ihve been a RVTravel reader for several years.

Chuck does a great service to RV owners.

Happy Camping !