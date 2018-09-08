Greetings!

You are here

    Ken Schaffer
    Hi,

    I’ve been preparing for my wife’s and my first RV for 4 years, reading RV Travel.com for 2 years, and reading and participating in RV forums. I’ve joined Escapees and attended their Bootcamp.

    As we near retirement, I am ready to take the plunge with a goal of learning or RV and going full-time.

    Based on Chuck’s and others’ warnings, we no longer will consider buying a new coach, but are searching for an older Country Coach or Foretravel (or Beaver) that was well maintained. Unfortunately, these coaches are hard to find here in the mid-Atlantic.

    Please give me a holler if you know of anyone ready to sell one of those coaches.

    I look forward to seeing you on the road in the near future.

    Ken

     

     

