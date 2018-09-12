Hello from Arizona

Just signed up. Retired 10 years ago, we are not full timers but do travel extensively. We traveled much of the country, several times over. We are on our 7th RV, 6 of them motorhomes. After reading the forums on new RV problems I feel very lucky. Our 2002 Holiday Rambler Imperial has had few problems. Mostly just routine maintenance, over the past 11 years. I like to make mods like LED TV’s, lights, and more recently added remote control and monitoring so I can read my tank levels on my cell phone, operate the slides, turn lights on/off etc. Not something we really need, but ……………

I live in a rural neighborhood where 3 other RVers live also, we do our own maintenance, and help each other out.

Time to plan another trip!