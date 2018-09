My husband is retired from the Foreign Service. Been RVing since 1975. Started with converted school bus, then converted bread truck. Moved up to Palomino pop-up, then a TrailManor. Now have a Carriage Cameo fifth wheel. When we were assigned to the US Consulate In Frankfurt Germany we shipped our pop-up and camped all over Europe, including camping with gypsies in Belgium. Now we stay in military famcamps, Elks lodges and our two Escapees co-ops in Oregon and California.