I purchased a used 2009 Tiffin diesel class A motorhome at the end of 2012. My husband/navigator and I use it mainly for my “Dog Showing” hobby. I breed, train, groom and show my English Setters myself (a passion of mine for 30+ years). The convenience of staying at the show site in our RV makes it so much more fun. We enjoy “tailgating” (no pun intended) with fellow Dog Show RVers following the shows. Wherever I have resided, I have eventually earned the title of “The Dog Lady”……….