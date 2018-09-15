Hi everyone.

My wife and I started RVing four years ago and we’re on our second coach. We started with a 2011 Coachmen Mirada that was a good starting coach but not overly comfortable for longer trips plus it was very noisy to drive. Two years ago we traded it for a 2014 Tiffin Phaeton that has been a dream. Very comfortable and easy to drive. I’ve done a number of mods to it mainly for creature comfort and to make it easier to use. I do all of the maintenance on it except for the engine and chassis.

I retired in 2014 but continued to consult through 2016. I was an engineer on remote TV productions and was a project manager for NBC Olympics for 18 years. I totally stopped working after the Rio Olympics.

My wife and I travel now along with our cat Zoey. So far we’ve only gone for 15 to 18 days at a time but hope to hit the road next season for four to six weeks to head west and someday head for Alaska. My work took me to 46 of the 50 states and many countries around the world. I never had much opportunity to see the sites in those states so now I hope to have the opportunity to see what I missed and visit the other four states I’ve not been to. I did see one of those on a recent trip so only three more to visit. Those are the Dakotas and Alaska.

Dave