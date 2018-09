We are not full time but retired recently so who knows. we have a 37, 5th wheel and a Chevrolet hd 3500 diesel dually . we are on our 1st long trip to get a feel for the long trips. we are headed to Branson Mo for a couple of weeks and then will see how it goes and maybe go west nest year. biggest problem so far is figuring out the best time of year to travel, do not like hot humid weather or flash floods, makes it kind of hard. We are at Mississippi State Park in Marianna Arkansas now and this is a BEAUTIFUL park, right on the water and plenty of room. It is NICE.