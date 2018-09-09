I’m a long time subscriber to Chucks newsletter and have participated in several other RV forums over the years, but have been discouraged by the vitriol that has been seeping into the discussions. I enjoy sharing travel tips, modifications, and ideas pertaining to RVs. I’ve been a three time Alpenlite owner and currently live fulltime in a 1997 33′ St. Andrews Alpenlite that I designed as a boondocking unit, with solar, water filtration, macerator, etc.etc. After 3 years, my first wife of 51 years decided she didn’t like fulltimimg , so we are living in an SKP Park in the Olympic Peninsula. Am currently looking for a Born Free Class B+ to travel in. Been RVing for thirty years now, so I might be able to answer a question or two on the life.