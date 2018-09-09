You are here

Hi there!

RV Travel Newsletter Members’ Discussions Introduce Yourself Hi there!

This topic contains 1 reply, has 1 voice, and was last updated by  Jim Schrankel 1 hour, 19 minutes ago.

  • Author
    Posts
  • September 8, 2018 at 11:04 pm #79433

    Jim Schrankel
    Participant

    I’m a long time subscriber to Chucks newsletter and have participated in several other RV forums over the years, but have been discouraged by the vitriol that has been seeping into the discussions.  I enjoy sharing travel tips, modifications, and ideas pertaining to RVs.  I’ve been a three time Alpenlite owner and currently live fulltime in a 1997 33′ St. Andrews Alpenlite that I designed as a boondocking unit, with solar, water filtration, macerator, etc.etc.  After 3 years, my first wife of 51 years decided she didn’t like fulltimimg , so we are living in an SKP Park in the Olympic Peninsula.  Am currently looking for a Born Free Class B+ to travel in.  Been RVing for thirty years now, so I might be able to answer a question or two on the life.

  • September 8, 2018 at 11:09 pm #79434

    Jim Schrankel
    Participant

  • Author
    Posts

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Terms and Conditions