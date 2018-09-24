If you're in the Fresno CA area . . .

. . . you may want to avoid the New Horizons Mobile/RV Park at 3147 W. Olive. The manager failed to honor a reservation. Around the middle of July I made a reservation with them for the 15th of Sept. I asked for a specific spot that I had rented before. It was easy to get into, well shaded and the DW really liked it. The manager stated that the spot would be open for the month as we asked for. Okay, I got the reservation.

We arrived on the afternoon of the 15th of Sept as expected. We found our reserved spot was still occupied by another coach. We were soon met by the manager. She offered no reason why she couldn’t honor the reservation. She had another spot but it didn’t have the shade we wanted and had some broken concrete slabs that presented trip hazards we didn’t want to deal with. The manager gave us a take it or leave it attitude. So, we left. We finally got a spot at the Blackstone North RV Park. I think we’ve learned our lesson. Blackstone North will be the only park in Fresno CA we’ll call in the future.