Love rvtravel.com and find myself agreeing with Chuck about 95% of the time. But I disagree with his perspective on long term RV loans. At some point the responsibility must rest with the consumer. While RV depreciation is higher than the typical car purchase, buyers should include “what they can afford” in their list of RV wants and needs. If they’ve done their homework before ever walking into a dealership’s sales office they will be prepared to make a smart, financially sound decision.