My wife & I have been RVing for 32 years now and have owned 7 motorhomes during that time. We actually began RVing by renting motorhomes back in the 70s but didn’t buy our 1st MH until 10 years later.

We full timed for 11 years (1995-2006) before settling down in an RV community in southern AL. We sold our home there earlier this year and are now again residents of the state of Michigan where we retired from and raised our 2 children.

Now we’re mostly short term travelers attending Escapee RV Club Chapter rallies and National Escapades.