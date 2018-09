Glad to see this forum come about; I’ve been reading Chuck’s newsletter for a long time and am a fan of his honesty and integrity. We’re on our 8th RV; spent 30 years in the Air Force and discovered that moving the family was a lot easier when we could live in an RV until fining housing. Currently been full-timing for almost 14 years, the last ten in a 40′ Itasca Ellipse DP. We volunteer as “interpretive hosts” at state parks, US Fish & Wildlife refuges, and Nature Preserves. You can read about our travels at http://dnpc.blogspot.com