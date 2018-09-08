Midwest KZ Connect trailer

You are here

  September 8, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Hurrel
    My wife and I have been married 42 years with 3 grown daughters.   She is a retired Pastor and I am a semi-retired structural engineer; I own a small structural engineering firm but have passed the day to day operation to the younger engineers.

    I served as an infantryman in Vietnam, wounded and spent 6 months in Army hospitals.  After military, went to engineering college.  I flew and owned airplanes for many years, especially loved flying aerobatics.  My wife and I met at the airport and was married soon thereafter.  We have had a lot of interests and hobbies and continue to pursue different experiences.  We restored an old wood boat a few years ago which has been both a real chore and a real pleasure.

    I have always had a sweet tooth for a travel trailer so about 2 years ago we bought a small one to use on a 3 week trip east.  It was enjoyable but also we discovered that we wanted to continue with a trailer.  We learned what items were important and which were irrelevant for us in a trailer.  Last winter we sold it and bought a new 24′ KC Connect which suits us perfect.  We have taken two long trips and we are pleased with it.  Looking forward to doing a little more travel and contributing to and learning from .this forum.  Thank you.

     

