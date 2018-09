For those that may have left home in NC, or considering traveling in the Eastern part of the state, here’s a link to NC road conditions.

I-95 is closed in parts and I-40 in places east of Raleigh.

https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/ RegionSummary.aspx?co=67

We live in Beaufort, NC. Left home Monday night and headed South. Now at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Southeastern Georgia. Don’t expect to be able to get back to Beaufort for several days