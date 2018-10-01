New Member

Greetings,

Thank you for allowing me to become a member of RV Travel Forum. I have been reading this newsletter for about 2 years now. I have owned some type of RV continuously since 1969 when I bought my first camping trailer. I have always enjoyed traveling this great nation we know as America. My current RV is a 2000 R-Vision Condor Class A, 34ft., one slide out, Chevy 454 fuel injected, auto overdrive, gasser. I have owned this RV since 2005. Over the years I have learned many things about owning and operating an RV. I am currently 78 years old and I still enjoy the unit although I do not travel late as my vision has diminished so I always make sure we are in a campground before 4pm. I served 20 years of active duty in the United States Air Force which allowed me to travel and see many parts of the world along with the USA. After my retirement from active duty I worked an additional 20 years for Anheuser-Busch, Inc. in Fairfield, CA. Upon my full retirement we moved to Winter Garden, FL where we currently reside. I keep my RV in secured storage when not in use. The last big trip we made was in 2016 covering 10 States over a period of 34 days and logging 3,445 miles. We enjoy Indian Casinos, visiting relatives and seeing different sites across the country. Love to eat at local restaurants during our travels. I am not a certified expert on the RV life but my many years has taught me how to travel with my RV.