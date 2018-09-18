over loaded axel

Hi All;

We bought a 2019 class C motorhome that states when it left the factory the rear axle was already over weight by 15 lbs. That is unloaded with none of our belongings in it. How can this possibly be safe to drive? We have reached out to manufacturer and dealer to no avail. We found this out from the manufacturer after we had put some of our belongings in there and decided to go weigh it before we took our first trip. Well we were already over weight by 200 lbs and didnt even have all our stuff with us. Can anyone share experience with this or shed some light or have advice? We have been back and forth and have contacted the Attorney Generals office.

Thanx,